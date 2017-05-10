Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for domestic violence and a suspect wanted burglary, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Robert Joyce

Robert Joyce is a 24-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds.

Joyce is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $25,000 warrant for his arrest.

Joyce is known to frequent the 37900 block of 47th Street East in the city of Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Robert Joyce is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Manes at 661-272-2437.

–

Brendon Johnson

Brendon Johnson is a 24-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 185 pounds.

Johnson is wanted for burglary.

There is a $140,000 warrant for his arrest.

Johnson is known to frequent the 38800 block of 4th Street East in the city of Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Brendon Johnson is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Day at 661-272-2610.

–