“Flat Ruth & Kery Photo Contest” returns for the summer

PALMDALE – The “Flat Ruth & Kery Photo Contest,” which helps get the word out about the city of Palmdale’s crime prevention programs and the popular public safety video series “This is How We Roll, Palmdale,” returns for its third year and is offering residents the chance to win free passes to DryTown Water Park.

“We’ll be giving away daily passes to DryTown for the most creative photo submissions of ‘Flat Ruth & Kery’ anywhere you want to take them,” stated Palmdale Crime Prevention Specialist Ruth Oschmann.

“We’re looking for photos of ‘Flat Ruth & Kery’ in the most creative and original locations,” stated Crime Prevention Specialist Kery German. “Take it with you to the mall, your favorite parks, to your school, on your vacation—or anywhere you else you’d like.”

To obtain a “Flat Ruth & Kery,” visit the neighborhood services department at 38250 Sierra Highway, 2nd floor, Monday through Thursday between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., or download one from the city’s website, www.CityofPalmdale.org.

“Attaching your Flat Ruth & Kery to a popsicle stick for a handle is an easy way to carry it around,” Oschmann said.

Contest participants may post their photos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the #flatruthandkery, submit photos by email to crimeprevention@cityofpalmdale.org, or bring them to the Neighborhood Services office.

Two DryTown Water Park tickets will be awarded and winners notified the last weeks of May, June, July and August for photos taken in the most creative or original locations. Participants may submit as many photos as they wish.

The last day to submit photos is Aug. 22.

“This is How We Roll, Palmdale with Ruth & Kery” is an ongoing series of short videos offering crime prevention tips and information in a fun and often humorous way. [View the latest video below.] The videos are posted on the City’s YouTube channel, on the ciity’s crime prevention Facebook page at facebook.com/ruthandkery and on Palmdale Channel 27.

For more information, call 661-267-5170.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–