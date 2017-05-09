“Stamp Out Hunger” this Saturday in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale will host its seventh “Season of Service” event for 2017 this Saturday.

“Stamp Out Hunger” will be held at South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), located at 1002 East Avenue Q-12 in Palmdale, in partnership with the National Association of Letter Carriers’ 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

There will be two shifts available: shift one from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and shift two from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

Registration will take place 30 minutes prior to each shift. An adult must accompany volunteers under the age of 16. All participants must complete a release of liability form, available at event registration. Release forms are also available at: www.cityofpalmdale.org/engaged.

Closed-toe, rubber soled shoes are recommended. Participants should wear weather appropriate clothing, as some of the work will take place outside. Water will be provided. Verification of service hours is available.

The annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive—the nation’s largest one-day drive—provides letter carriers, other postal employees and thousands of volunteers across the nation the opportunity to meld their forces together to conduct the drive in communities across America. The goal is to help restock community food banks, pantries and shelters for needy families throughout the summer, and to build upon the 1 billion pounds of non-perishable food collected since 1992 from millions of generous postal customers. The drive is held each year on the second Saturday in May.

Palmdale’s last 2017 Season of Service event is:

Saturday, May 20, Stamp Out Hunger Part II

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Time & location: 8-8:30 a.m. registration at SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Details: Help SAVES process donations from the Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive for community distribution.

Palmdale residents donated more than 40,000 hours of service last year. Residents may also develop their own service projects.

For more information on Palmdale’s Season of Service, call 661-267-5473 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/Engaged.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

