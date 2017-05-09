Palmdale babysitter found guilty of killing baby

LANCASTER – A babysitter was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the death of a nearly 5-month-old boy who was left in her care last year.

Brittany Ann Ingrassi, 31, of Palmdale was found guilty of one count each of second- degree murder, assault on a child causing death, assault on a child becoming comatose and child abuse, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Jurors also found true allegations that Ingrassi personally inflicted great bodily injury on the baby, identified on the felony complaint as Aiden L., and that he was under the age of 5.

Ingrassi faces 25 years to life in state prison, with sentencing set for June 2 at the Lancaster courthouse.

Ingrassi’s attorney, Nancy Mazza, contended that the injuries were caused by a French bulldog owned by the baby’s family.

“We firmly believe the injuries came from the dog,” she said. “I respect the jury’s verdict, but we will appeal.”

Aiden was left under Ingrassi’s care the morning of March 22, 2016. The infant’s mother returned home that evening and was met by Ingrassi outside the Lancaster residence and made aware that the baby was not breathing, according to court testimony.

The boy’s mother called 911, and her son — who had suffered skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury — was taken to a local hospital, where he died four days later, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

According to evidence presented at the trial, Ingrassi was unhappy being a babysitter and was under the influence of alcohol while caring for the victim.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Keri Knittel and Catherine Mariano. The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

[City News Service contributed to this report.]

