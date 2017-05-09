LANCASTER – A babysitter was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the death of a nearly 5-month-old boy who was left in her care last year.
Brittany Ann Ingrassi, 31, of Palmdale was found guilty of one count each of second- degree murder, assault on a child causing death, assault on a child becoming comatose and child abuse, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Jurors also found true allegations that Ingrassi personally inflicted great bodily injury on the baby, identified on the felony complaint as Aiden L., and that he was under the age of 5.
Ingrassi faces 25 years to life in state prison, with sentencing set for June 2 at the Lancaster courthouse.
Ingrassi’s attorney, Nancy Mazza, contended that the injuries were caused by a French bulldog owned by the baby’s family.
“We firmly believe the injuries came from the dog,” she said. “I respect the jury’s verdict, but we will appeal.”
Aiden was left under Ingrassi’s care the morning of March 22, 2016. The infant’s mother returned home that evening and was met by Ingrassi outside the Lancaster residence and made aware that the baby was not breathing, according to court testimony.
The boy’s mother called 911, and her son — who had suffered skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury — was taken to a local hospital, where he died four days later, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
According to evidence presented at the trial, Ingrassi was unhappy being a babysitter and was under the influence of alcohol while caring for the victim.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Keri Knittel and Catherine Mariano. The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
[City News Service contributed to this report.]
56 comments for "Palmdale babysitter found guilty of killing baby"
What exactly did happen here? says
Wow, talk about a mob mentality on this comment section. How about we discuss specifics of this case in a civil manner and try to figure out exactly what in the heck happened? Nobody babysits kids for years, and this particular baby for months, keeps a log of feedings and naps for the parents, has a bazillion pictures of the baby in her own arms, sends pictures and videos to the parents, never even been arrested, much less convicted, for anything in her whole life, and then suddenly she turns into an ax murderer?!?. She murders a kid, apparently somewhat violently, because why exactly? I am heartbroken for the boy Aiden, but something just doesn’t add up here.
Tim Scott says
“How about we discuss specifics of this case in a civil manner and try to figure out exactly what in the heck happened?”
The way our legal system works is that this is done in a courtroom with a jury. No one here is in any position to do this, as we do not have access to these “specifics of the case.”
The choices here are simple. You can:
a) express contempt for our system, based on how the jury’s verdict ‘doesn’t add up’ according to the partial information you have gleaned from the news.
b) figure that the system is working in it’s usual way, and that having reached a verdict some appropriate sentence will be meted out.
c) be outraged that our system of justice does not include deaths in some sort of medieval torture chamber to sate your blood lust.
I like choice b, myself.
Simple choices for a not so simple situation says
A) Contempt? no, skepticism perhaps, curiosity definitely. Regarding “partial information gleaned from the news,” the mob certainly thinks it knows it all.
B) When “the system is working in it’s usual way,” Innocent people are convicted many times. While suspected to be true for years, the advent of DNA testing has proven this over and over in recent years that indeed, innocent people have been convicted and sentenced. Unfortunately also, these determinations of actual innocence have occurred after having served decades of “some appropriate sentence meted out.”
C) Not sure how to address that one
Tim Scott says
I’m guessing that when you say “the mob” you are referring to the people who have clearly opted for choice C, so you actually did address that one.
No9 says
Sure, discussing the specifics of the case is a good thing. It was troubling that she had zero record prior to this of ever harming a child under her care. However, there were many timeline issues that were discovered that were critical findings here.
We know she had time to put the baby’s bloody clothes and bloody crib sheet through the washer and then put them in the dryer, since that is where the clothes were found and there was blood found on the rim of the washer and inside the lip of the dryer (so she put them in there). She also re-made the crib bed putting the quilt down and all the toys arranged neatly just without the crib sheet. We know that to be true because of the photographs taken of the apartment that night while the apartment was under control of the deputies. She also deleted her entire phone sometime prior to 6 PM (when 911 was called). We also know that no blood was found on baby Aiden when the mother arrived home (her 911 call and the EMT testimony) and one of his socks he was wearing that day was in the bathtub and blood was found in the bathroom. So she had some time to clean everything up.
Several doctors testified that the baby would be instantly rendered unconscious upon receipt of the two skull fractures.
So if the dog did injure the baby (which I do not believe), she had an unconscious bloody baby on her hands and INSTEAD of getting help, she spent at least 25 minutes cleaning up everything. (The shortest cycle on the washer was 25 minutes).
The dog expert testimony was not great because she found “bite marks” in areas that BOTH the defense and prosecution pathologists testified were not injuries and were areas of lividity. That threw all of her testimony into question.
So if the dog didn’t do it, the only conclusion is Brittany did. And her actions to not call 911 or run get help (since her phone was “locked out”) was pretty damning evidence against her.
Kimberly K says
Beverly defender, the dog did not kill the baby! Stop pushing your implausible ad delusional excuses off on others. Nobody is that ignorant to buy that crock.
The autopsy would clearly show injuries from monster Beverly’s own hands, which are not dog bites. There are hundreds of other telltale signs that show Beverly’s culpability, that some with low intelligence just can’t grasp.
Poor little baby- his death should never have happened.
I do agree that it was poor judgement leaving such a young baby with an alcoholic babysitter who begrudged watching the adorable little baby that many would love to babysit for free. Little cutie pie never had a chance…RIP
Antelope Valley Mall Antelope Valley Mall says
I hope she rots in prison. Poor little angel was under her care and she killed him. It’s crazy how animals will take better care of children than some people!
Pocahontas says
She waited outdoors to tell mom kid not breathing ? So it just so happened right before the mom got there?? No …. real babysitters panic n call 911 … fake story would have chedcked dogs mouth for human blood DNA or dog DNA on kids head .. cheap story worth3 pennies … rot bi***h. Sorry just saying what’s deserved.
Well Deserved Verdict says
Well Deserved Verdict says
Fellow Believer says
Everyone forgets that dogs play with toys, stuffed animals, balls and such, this dog did just that, unfortunately as well we all forget how fragile a preemie is, which this baby was. Someone out there knows the truth, and if they had any conscience and loved their child the would come forth, it is them that will answer to God one day, as all of us will!! Brittney is forgiven and will never be condemned because her God will see justice done!!!
TM says
Well sorry to burst your bubble, but the dog was innocent, I sat thru the trial, so just letting u know, yes , people like this deserve the consequences of murder…..
Fellow believer my ass says
And for the record, he was NOT a preemie, he was 4 months old …and the dog is 22 lbs not 27, and the trauma was inflicted, not accidental… Brittney gets what is deserved for Aiden and his family, RIP little angel, your murderer will now rot in jail and hell…
Well Deserved Verdict says
Well Deserved Verdict says
Well Deserved Verdict says
Fellow believer, whoever you are by the way. You are as delusional as the convicted party. Seek mental help, may benefit.
Well Deserved Verdict says
Well Deserved Verdict says
Well Deserved Verdict says
Tim Scott says
Not buying it. Even a first year med student can identify a dog bite, let alone a medical examiner with as much experience as any that LA county would hire. Credit to the lawyer for coming up with an alternative, as is their job, but that one only an idiot would buy into.
Meade says
Brittany deserves the sentence of life in Prison! Having known her through work & dealing with her daily nonsense & lies it is not surprising that she could commit such a horrific crime against a defenseless baby! I hope she gets beat in prison just as she beat that beautiful child! Shame on her!!
Too the parents on both sides, my condolences.
Fellow Believer says
B careful how you wish bad on others because what comes around goes around, you have family too!!
Susan says
It’s a terrible thing for everybody involved.Making nasty comments doesn’t help the situation.both family’s are going to suffer because of this.
Susan says
Fellow Believer says
AGREED!!
Well Deserved Verdict says
I WOULD!
Olivia says
First, French Bulldogs are not aggressive dogs, nor are they large. They are about 27 lbs., they (Forensic Pathologists) also stated that their were no bite marks or dog caused trauma on the baby, so are no one is going to believe her story, unless the frenchie was body slamming the infant. Her Attorneys brilliant idea was a waste of taxpayer money, or just an idea to lay a path for an appeal. Spare the family of an apology, not because you mean it, but because you did it. This will never take away their pain, wipe their tears, or bring back that innocent baby.
Fellow Believer says
Nobody said he was aggresive, Aiden was only 10lbs, pretty small for a 4 month old, secondly the dog was 27 lbs, when a dog jumps on my way too if something with the force of gravity causes that weight to be much more !!!
Fellow Believer says
TM says
So fellow believer, were you the one who took her panicky phone calls the day Aiden was murdered, didn’t think so….. otherwise, you would know she was guilty from the beginning, she changed her story several times, blaming the dog and the parents, but not herself….hmmmm
Fellow Believer says
She never testified, so how could her story change? What about the mother, telling the 911 dispatcher her dog did it several times..hhmm….right back at you!
Well Deserved Verdict says
WOW! CLASSY! BLAMING THE PARENTS OF THE CHILD.
Well Deserved Verdict says
TM says
She never called 911, she waited until mother came to pick Aiden up, are you this blind?????
Rae says
In a previous article in the AV Press, the dog expert did testify that their were puncture wound that coincided with that of this bull dog. What’s going on here? He said she said and who believe what? The truth shall set her free.
Fellow Believer says
There were dog marks on him and britney
Fellow Believer says
Thank you!! Yes, when that person who knows what really happened because it happened before comes forth because of guilt, the truth WILL set her free! @
Well Deserved Verdict says
WOW blaming the parents…classy! Maybe ahe shouldve placed the child where the dog had no access to him if this was such a HUGE CONCERN. Let the family of the infant grieve in peace. Im sure you would be singing a different tune, had it been your infant baby.
Bob says
Being a liberal I believe that someday she could be a useful member of society,, if just given one more chance.
Yeah Right says
You’re a liberal and I’m the President. Nice try, troll.
Ella says
Wow really a French bulldog. We saw that French bulldog as he came a local shelter. No signs nor shades of evidence the dog did anything to the baby. Shame on this attorney for even thinking this lameness and shameful excuse. She deserves to be in jail forever.
Jack says
It’s the attorney’s job to try to get his client set free and this attorney will do anything. Why blame the attorney, he is just doing his job. If you were in the same shoe, wouldn’t you want your attorney to pull out all the stops to get you free?
soapbox journal says
I am sure the prosecution knows the difference between injuries caused at the hand of a human, and those cause at the jaws of a Bulldog. Prayers for the family, so very sad.
Rithat says
I am so thankful that she got convicted. If there is a God in Heaven, she’ll die a painful yet “accidental” death while in General Population☺️
Fellow Believer says
Again be careful throwing those kind of words around, what comes around goes around. You have family too…
Sadden by this says
You don’t sound like a real believer. If so you wouldn’t be suggesting harm or bad things to other people’s family.
Ashley says
Justice served! Say hello to fellow baby killer Stacey Barker!!
TM says
Hope she hangs herself so we don’t have to waste our taxes on her
Nancy says
For real we don’t need to pay for trash I hope she gets everything she deserves
TM says
Injuries from the dog, still sticking with the B’s, wow, that’s great , let me guess , did u guys get dental imprints to match the dog or any dna evidence, yeah right, bet u feel stupid being an attorney for a liar and a baby murderer, she is a liar, addict, and has no [removed] soul…..I love it , I know people that sat in on that case, she lied and kept changing her story, plus her research on baby SIDS and head injuries in children was enough to convince me she did it….what a [removed] lunatic, fits in perfectly right in Satan’s chair….maybe if she had the balls to tell the truth from the beginning, she would have had a better outcome, and maybe Aiden would have too, RIP little man…..sorry [removed] like this on Earth exists….
Fellow Believer says
Yes, the evidence showed bite marks but again he (the dog) was not being intentional to hurt the baby. He was playing!!
This was a horrific accident in which all you who think you are qualified to pass judgment are talking about, since the parents were long time friends with her, maybe they should be looked at as to why they would trust her ( since supposedly she drinks alot) with the care of the child, so much family yet they had to go outside of family for a sitter….all those “supporters” should have been looking out for their own, alot of people at the trial, yet nobody available to watch the baby, why did the family go to the house and clean up…the place must have been filthy, saving face that’s what I think…what else are they hiding?
TM says
No, you are just illusional as much as Brittney, and still think somehow it was the dog, which was proven to not be)God had a surprise for her I am sure, he got special reservations in Hell for her to burn eternally, just what she needs and deserves for murdering intentionally!!!
Confused says
How did they know she had been drinking when she tested
No9 says
She was tested for blood alcohol at 12:30AM after being in police custody since just after 6PM. She had a blood alcohol level of .10 at that point.
Confused says
How do you know this.
TM says
Dear confused, people are aware that she was tested for alcohol level because either A, the followed the trial , or B , they attended the trial, or even C , they knew the family personally…hope this helps you understand