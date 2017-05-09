Most Wanted AV Parolees

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.
Mark Lindsay
Mark Lindsay is a 25-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.
Lindsay is on parole for burglary.
His criminal history includes possession of a controlled substance, grand theft, receiving stolen property, burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft, and DUI.
Lindsay failed to report to his parole agent, he could be under the influence of a controlled substance, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Lindsay is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster or Downtown Los Angeles.
Anyone with information on the location of Mark Lindsay is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.
–
James Henderson
James Henderson is a 41-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 250 pounds.
Henderson is on parole for carrying a loaded firearm in a public place and criminal street gang activity.
His criminal history includes multiple firearms arrests and convictions for possession of a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, carjacking, vandalism, grand theft auto, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Henderson is a 68th Street Coast Crip who goes by the monikers “Sandman” and “Baby Sam”.
Henderson failed to report to his parole agent as instructed and he should be considered extremely dangerous and possibly armed.
He is believed to be somewhere in Palmdale or Los Angeles.
Anyone with information on the location of James Henderson is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.
–
Gerardo Gonzalez
Gerardo Gonzalez is a 23-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.
Gonzalez is on parole for robbery.
His criminal history includes battery, preventing or dissuading a victim or witness from testifying, brandishing a firearm, murder, kidnapping, and robbery.
Gonzalez failed to report to his parole agent as instructed, he is known to be violent, and he is believed to be somewhere in Palmdale or Lancaster.
Anyone with information on the location of Gerardo Gonzalez is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.
–
William Thomas
William Thomas is a 46-year-old male with with black hair and black eyes. He is approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.
Thomas is on parole for robbery, possession of a controlled substance, and receiving stolen property.
His criminal history includes robbery, murder, spousal battery, assault with a deadly weapon, sex with a minor, rape, false imprisonment, grand theft, making terrorist threats, burglary, and purchasing cocaine base for sale.
Thomas is a Neighborhood Crip gang member who goes by the moniker “Mystro”.
Thomas failed to report to his parole agent as instructed, he possibly suffers from a mental disorder, he is known to be violent, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Thomas is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster, Los Angeles or Compton.
Anyone with information on the location of William Thomas is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.
–
16 comments for "Most Wanted AV Parolees"
Twerp says
AB109, prop 47 and prop 57 at Its finest. Wait tilll the rest get out….
Paul S says
Tim, I hope you are not suggesting that any of the offenses listed in the article are ‘minor’ in severity. If you are, get a grip on reality.
Tim Scott says
No, I wasn’t.
The point I was trying to make is that we incarcerate people for whatever crime, and mostly we do NOT incarcerate them for life. But we treat them AS IF we were.
Because without an effort to rehabilitate, what are we eventually going to let out? Whether that’s in a few months because it really is a minor crime, or a few years because it wasn’t, or twenty years because it REALLY wasn’t… in most cases we are letting out SOMEONE, eventually.
If all we’ve done is make that someone worse, then the ghouls are right and we should never let anyone out. Now, our laws, and most people’s conscience, aren’t geared towards “every crime, life in prison, no parole.” My conscience is one of the ones that is really not up for that and I don’t think those ghouls are right, at all. But that makes it a necessity to make the effort to release better people than the people we put in…and those same ghouls are always opposed to making that effort.
Joe says
If your so concerned about their rehabilitation why dont you go down to the prison and make some macaroni art with these poor disadvantaged souls? Im sure all they need is a compassionate ear to hear their problems, a little hot cocoa and a round of patty cakes.Its not their fault they’re there anyways, they’re just victims of white privilege and societal disenfranchisement. If there in jail, the justice system has put them there. Liberalism is a mental disorder.
Shane Falco says
Rehabilitation? I bet Tim doesn’t know about all the classes offered in county jail and the prisons. Tim doesn’t also know that many of the inmates use that classroom time to get out of their cells and work on committing crimes against fellow inmates, staff, move drugs and other contraband. They often use that class time for everything but rehabilitation and intimidate the small minortiy in there and are often disruptive in those classes making it difficult for the teaching staff.
These fine folks were doing the same thing in grade school and high school.
You can’t rehabilitate those who don’t want it and those who don’t want a job or have committed crimes severe enough that they will never has a pre-employment background check. Who wants to hire a rapist, armed robber, murderer, burglar or somebody with a violent background?
You want to kick all the poor drug guys out and “rehabilitate” them too? Mark Lindsay is your average drug offender. His criminal history includes possession of a controlled substance, grand theft, receiving stolen property, burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft, and DUI.
We hear how the jails and prisons are so bad on these poor guys yet they often can’t do parole for just 13 months without violating and going back.
If you want change you have to stop making the bottom feeder lifestyle attractive. Free drugs, easy/no penalties for crimes, tolerance and excuse making for skipping school and making arrests the fault of “dirty cops” isn’t teaching kids/adults anything.
To the young fool Gonzalez says
Gonzalez 23 years old convicted of murder and other crimes and he’s out on the street pick him up and Deport him
Tim Scott says
What makes you think he wasn’t born here?
TO BIG MOUTH tom says
Who. Gives A dam what you think.
Your just one BIG LOUD MOUTH.
ON HERE
chelly says
Its funny how this website is posting false allegations and untrue criminal charges. Would you really think he committed kidnap or murder that he would be left on parole. He’s not a murderer or a bad person and definitely doesn’t need to be deported you ignorant racist. people with mental disabilities shouldn’t be thrown into jail, they should get the help they need and stop poisoning them with real criminals in jail.
Chelly says
It’s funny that just by looking at him you think he needs to be deported . These allegations are untrue . Maybe VA Times should get the correct facts and should have mentioned he is also mentally disabled . Ppl w/ mental disabilities shouldn’t be sent to jail and should get the help they really need instead of poising them in jail .
Just me says
Ok so why with all their criminal backgrounds are they still loose?
Tim Scott says
Because you haven’t convinced the various legislatures to impose life in prison for the various crimes in their histories. This seems like a really terrible oversight since as a nation we have made absolutely no effort to make rehabilitation a priority in our prison systems.
If we are going to treat people who are incarcerated for minor offenses like they are never going to get out, we should make sure that they really aren’t going to get out.
Vulture says
The third suspect has a criminal history that includes murder. What the heck was he doing on parole in the first place?
Chelly says
He’s not a murderer !
To chelly says
So I guess this lady must be related to him
Chelly Pepper says
She’s his baby mamma