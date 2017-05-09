Most Wanted AV Parolees

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Mark Lindsay

Mark Lindsay is a 25-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Lindsay is on parole for burglary.

His criminal history includes possession of a controlled substance, grand theft, receiving stolen property, burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft, and DUI.

Lindsay failed to report to his parole agent, he could be under the influence of a controlled substance, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Lindsay is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster or Downtown Los Angeles.

Anyone with information on the location of Mark Lindsay is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

James Henderson

James Henderson is a 41-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

Henderson is on parole for carrying a loaded firearm in a public place and criminal street gang activity.

His criminal history includes multiple firearms arrests and convictions for possession of a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, carjacking, vandalism, grand theft auto, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Henderson is a 68th Street Coast Crip who goes by the monikers “Sandman” and “Baby Sam”.

Henderson failed to report to his parole agent as instructed and he should be considered extremely dangerous and possibly armed.

He is believed to be somewhere in Palmdale or Los Angeles.

Anyone with information on the location of James Henderson is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

Gerardo Gonzalez

Gerardo Gonzalez is a 23-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

Gonzalez is on parole for robbery.

His criminal history includes battery, preventing or dissuading a victim or witness from testifying, brandishing a firearm, murder, kidnapping, and robbery.

Gonzalez failed to report to his parole agent as instructed, he is known to be violent, and he is believed to be somewhere in Palmdale or Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Gerardo Gonzalez is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

William Thomas

William Thomas is a 46-year-old male with with black hair and black eyes. He is approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Thomas is on parole for robbery, possession of a controlled substance, and receiving stolen property.

His criminal history includes robbery, murder, spousal battery, assault with a deadly weapon, sex with a minor, rape, false imprisonment, grand theft, making terrorist threats, burglary, and purchasing cocaine base for sale.

Thomas is a Neighborhood Crip gang member who goes by the moniker “Mystro”.

Thomas failed to report to his parole agent as instructed, he possibly suffers from a mental disorder, he is known to be violent, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Thomas is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster, Los Angeles or Compton.

Anyone with information on the location of William Thomas is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–