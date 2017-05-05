Street grinding and overlay on Ave. S, from 30th to 45th St. East

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will begin the street grinding and overlay of Avenue S, between 30th Street East and 45th Street East, to finalize the Avenue S roadway widening project.

The work will take place starting Tuesday, May 9, and is expected to last about two weeks.

The work will include grinding of existing asphalt concrete pavement and the installation of hot mix rubberized asphalt overlay.

Avenue S will remain open to traffic during this work, but delays and temporary road and lane closures should be expected.

“Every effort will be made to maintain access to side streets and driveways,” stated Palmdale Public Works Director Mike Mischel. “However, access will be limited for short periods until the asphalt has been placed, compacted and cooled in front of each side street and driveway.”

Residents are asked to plan accordingly and to work with the flaggers for access.

Businesses and residents along streets that normally allow on-street parking will receive a notice in advance of the grinding and paving operations to alert them that on-street parking will not be allowed during this work.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

For more information on this project, contact Public Works at 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

