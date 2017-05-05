Palmdale seeking applicants for Board of Library Trustees

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is accepting applications for one position on the Board of Library Trustees for a term which will expire in June of 2020.

The deadline to return applications is Thursday, May 11, 2017, at 6 p.m.

Applications must be returned to the City Clerk’s Department, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C, in Palmdale.

The Board of Library Trustees is a group overseeing the Library that sets policies, helps with future planning and goal-setting, and acts as a liaison with groups such as the Friends of the Library, the City of Palmdale and others. The Board also helps advocate for the Library with elected officials and community stakeholders.

“Want to be part of a dynamic organization that’s seriously devoted to public service? Then consider applying and joining our team,” said Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “We’re seeking the strongest Library supporters in the city to help shape the Library’s future.”

Applications for this non-paid position are available on the city’s website at www.CityofPalmdale.org and in the City Clerk’s office.

Qualified applicants must be city of Palmdale residents, demonstrate interest in the Palmdale City Library, and be able attend regular meetings of the Board on the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

Applicants are encouraged to attach a resume to their application. If appointed, a Statement of Economic Interests, Form 700, would be required.

For more information, please call the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

