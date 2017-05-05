NASA flights to study methods for future sonic boom community response testing

EDWARDS – NASA is set to begin a series of flights at Edwards Air Force Base to investigate the use of cell phone technology to perform community response testing of low sonic Booms.

The Waveforms and Sonic boom Perception and Response Risk Reduction, or WSPRRR, flights will be flown out of NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center, located at Edwards. Flights are expected to begin on Tuesday, May 9, and will continue for approximately three days, with expected conclusion of the series on either Thursday, May 11, or Friday, May 12.

During this period, a number of sonic booms may be heard throughout Edwards, Boron,

California City, and Rosamond.

As many as 12 sonic booms, produced over three-to-four total flights each day, may be heard per day. NASA will fly an F-18 aircraft to produce the booms, which are expected to be separated by 20 to 30 minutes between sonic booms.

The WSPRRR flights will also allow NASA researchers to validate technology and equipment used to measure sonic booms on the ground.

NASA’s Commercial Supersonic Technology project is validating methods and technology that will allow communities to provide quick, precise feedback to NASA during the future community response phase of the proposed Low Boom Flight Demonstrator, or LBFD. The objective of LBFD will be to demonstrate supersonic flight that lowers the volume and perceived magnitude of the sonic boom, associated with supersonic flight, to a soft “thump.”

NASA’s Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate’s supersonic research will assist the Federal Aviation Administration to identify and develop noise standards for potential future supersonic flight overland.

Employees of NASA Armstrong, volunteering to take part in the study, will be providing the feedback digitally, in order to validate community response methods. Data from the research study will help NASA refine testing procedures to understand the impact of sonic booms on communities.

For more information about NASA’s Commercial Supersonic Technology project, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/subject/7566/supersonic-flight/.



