Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER -The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspect. If you recognize her and know where she might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspect’s photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID – Suspected fraudster

If you recognize this woman, contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

She is wanted for cashing false traveler’s checks.

The suspect is believed to be a black female.

She was seen driving a 2015-2017 silver Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Turrill at 661-948-8466.

–