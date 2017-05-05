Family Movie Nights returning to Palmdale Amphitheater

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s popular Family Movie Nights will return to the Palmdale Amphitheater on four Friday evenings this summer, featuring family favorite blockbuster hits.

Coming to the Amphitheater’s screen will be E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial on July 14; Moana on July 21; Cars on Aug. 4; and the animated version of Beauty and the Beast on Aug. 11.

“Our Family Movie Nights make a perfect night out with the family,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “Bring your blanket, chairs, a picnic dinner and take advantage of our gorgeous summer evenings at the beautiful Palmdale Amphitheater while watching some of the best family movies ever made.”

Tickets for Family Movie Nights are $4, with kids 12 and under admitted free. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parking is free.

Ticket booths open at 5 p.m. The gates open at 6 p.m. and movies will start at dusk. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Moviegoers may bring a picnic dinner and non-alcoholic beverages to Family Movie Nights. Snack vendors will be on-site. Free family activities will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. while supplies last.

The Palmdale Amphitheater is located at 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd.

More on the movies

E.T. – Directed by Steven Spielberg, E.T. stars Henry Thomas, Peter Coyote and Drew Barrymore. After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott. Bringing the extraterrestrial into his suburban California house, Elliott introduces E.T., as the alien is dubbed, to his brother and his little sister, Gertie, and the children decide to keep its existence a secret. Soon, however, E.T. falls ill, resulting in government intervention and a dire situation for both Elliott and the alien.

Moana – In the Disney animated feature Moana, starring the voices of Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, an adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder. Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she always sought: her own identity.

Cars – Featuring the voices of Richard Petty, Michael Keaton, Owen Wilson, Bonnie Hunt, Paul Newman and Larry the Cable Guy, Disney Pixar’s Cars brings automobiles to life in this fun-filled adventure. While traveling to California to race against The King and Chick Hicks for the Piston Cup Championship, Lightning McQueen becomes lost after falling out of his trailer in a rundown town called Radiator Springs. While there, he slowly befriends the town’s odd residents, including Sally Doc Hudson and Mater. When it comes time for him to leave, the championship is no longer his top priority.

Beauty and the Beast – In the 1991 animated classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast tells the tale of an arrogant young prince who is turned into a hideous Beast by a wicked enchantress until he learns to love and be loved in return. The spirited, headstrong village girl Belle (Paige O’Hara) enters the Beast’s castle after he imprisons her father Maurice (Rex Everhart). With the help of his enchanted servants, including the matronly Mrs. Potts, Belle begins to draw the cold-hearted Beast out of his isolation. It stars the voices of Robby Benson, Paige O’Hara, Rex Everhart and Angela Lansbury.

For more information on Family Movie Nights, visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com or call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–