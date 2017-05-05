Council member calls on Palmdale mayor to take leave of absence

PALMDALE – A Palmdale City Council member called on Mayor Jim Ledford Friday to take a voluntary leave of absence pending the completion of an investigation being conducted by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
The nature of the investigation remains a mystery, but the District Attorney’s Office served a series of search warrants on Wednesday, including searches of Ledford’s City Hall office and his home.
“While we still don’t know a lot and we want to ensure an open and fair process for anyone under investigation, as public officials we hold ourselves to a higher standard,” Palmdale City Councilman Austin Bishop said. “With that in mind, I will be asking my colleagues on the council to consider several modest steps to protect our residents and demonstrate that we are all committed to the highest ethical standards, and that no one is above the law.”
Among those steps is one asking Ledford to voluntarily take a leave of absence until the investigation is completed.
Ledford could not be reached for comment.
Bishop also said that since the investigation appears to center on Ledford’s relationship with city contractors, the city should consider suspending contracts with companies involved in the probe.
He also suggested the city hire an outside attorney “to ensure full cooperation with law enforcement.”
Lancaster Mayor Rex Parris, an attorney who represented a Palmdale man who sued the city over council districting in 2013, said earlier this week the investigation might be tied to comments Ledford made during a deposition in the case.
Parris told CBS2 that during the deposition, Ledford testified he was being paid $60,000 a year in a consulting job, but he didn’t have any evidence of actually doing any work.
“That is a gift,” Parris told the station.
The Los Angeles Times reported that, according to the deposition, the head of the consulting firm for which Ledford worked, Susan Miller, was also executive director of the Aero Institute, which leased a rent-free building from Palmdale at the same time Ledford was working there. A complaint about Ledford’s relationship with Aero Institute was filed in 2013 with the Fair Political Practices Commission, The Times reported. [View the complaint here.]
Ledford, 63, was elected to his 13th two-year term as Palmdale’s mayor last November. The city does not have term limits.
21 comments for "Council member calls on Palmdale mayor to take leave of absence"
John says
Resisting the urge to create a meme of Jim Ledford’s picture. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.
Davy-Ray says
Time to get control, purge out the balance of our Barack Obama’s jock sniffers, from the Antelope Valley policy community. Under no circumstance should we allow the Antelope Valley to become a de facto Mexifornia-style sanctuary city, like the rest of metropolitan Los Angeles. High time the process begins in earnest, our northeast corner of Los Angeles county painted red, by good old fashioned red meat Republicans. See any Obama-Biden bumper stickers left over from 2012? Get your can out, and spray ‘um red. Umm hmm –
Tim Scott says
So, as a typical Republican you are advocating for criminal action then?
Rex makes me retch says
Austin Bishop is nothing but Rex’s proxy. Every bit of this has been orchestrated.
Disgusting, and not fooling anyone.
Stinger says
Agreed!
This Parrisite has got to go!
Rebecca. Moreno says
No, you’re NOT fooling us Jim, ANYmore. Give it up.
John says
I don’t know what Jim Ledford may or may not have done, or what he’s being investigated for. Having said that, I do know that Rex is a scumbag. So glad I moved away from that city.
Tim Scott says
Me too. Unfortunately Palmdale might be being dragged into his grasp.
Tim Scott says
Okay, now one of the Wrecks plants has clearly identified himself. Mark Bishop for removal at the earliest opportunity.
Shane Falco says
Yes…it must be a Rex plant so completely disregard this statement “Ledford testified he was being paid $60,000 a year in a consulting job, but he didn’t have any evidence of actually doing any work.”
Also disregard that the Los Angeles Times found that the head of the firm paying Ledford to do nothing admitted under oath that they were getting free rent…from the city of Palmdale.
That’s a problem from their own mouths …regardless of who the mayor of Lancaster is or city council member is in Palmdale.
Tim Scott says
The Aerospace Academy has been, and continues to be, of tremendous benefit to Palmdale. Whether that was in an otherwise unused city building or in the new building they are constructing is not really the issue…except to jerks from Lancaster and Santa Clarita who are only interested in tearing down Palmdale to make their own scum pits look better.
Why don’t you keep your distance from Palmdale business Foolco? Your wife deserves more of your attention.
Hmmmm.
Check that…the less she sees of you the better off she is. No one deserves to be stuck with you.
Shane Falco says
So what part of paying the mayor $60k a year to do nothing and getting a rent free building have to do with Lancaster or Santa Clarita?
How did Rex orchestrate such a fine academy paying Ledford and then make the city of Palmdale give that building to them rent free?
Still looking into that libel stuff? I know a good attorney.
Stinger says
If that attorney’s name is Parris, then you don’t know a good attorney… Or even a decent human being.
I believe that your agenda has been made pretty clear on this subject.
Tim Scott says
Go back to work. Your wife misses you not being home.
Tim Scott says
Hey Foolco, since you acknowledge this has nothing to do with your scummy burgh, how about you shut your pie hole?
Shane Falco says
Let me give you some more information, simple Tim. Ledford has always run any potential conflicts of interest for others by the city attorney Matt Ditzhazy ad nauseam (that means a lot, Tim) like he’s supposed to.
Allegedly, neither the city attorney, nor council members knew he was getting any payment from Aero but all knew he was instrumental in pushing their free rent.
I’m betting Jim takes that leave and eventually resigns in order to “focus on clearing my name”…will “look forward to the truth coming out” and “fight vigorously for the city of Palmdale”.
As a fellow townhome dweller like the mayor, I doubt there’s any scenario where Tim could see anything the mayor did wrong.
Tim Scott says
Haven’t you gone back to work yet? I’m getting that itch.
Shane Falco says
Probably from the cockroaches Tim.
Is that libel, too?
Tim Scott says
No cockroaches on the trails from the park and ride Foolco.
Smearmeister Ray says
No evidence of work according to whom? Rex? He is the same person who wrongly accused Raymond Lee Jennings and Randy Floyd. Rex’s track record of character smearing is good, but his rate of being right or telling the truth isn’t.
What You Say Ray says
Would you like to show us where Ledford said he did nothing under oath? I know Rex said he did nothing. Rex says a lot of things. Things like bird sounds lower crime on the BLVD. The BLVD is better than Disneyland. Raymond Lee Jennings killed Michelle O’Keefe. Kids would die on Lancaster’s soccer fields if a power plant was built. His wife didn’t know she had a gun in her purse when she boarded a plane. Lancaster is better than ever. Bangladesh would be destroyed by a cyclone in his lifetime.
Rex says lots of things.