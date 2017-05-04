Retired fire captain killed in solo crash

PALMDALE – A man who died in a solo car crash near Palmdale Tuesday was a retired Los Angeles County Fire Department captain, authorities said.

John Bailey, 67, of Palmdale died at a hospital following the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, on West Avenue S, west of Tovey Avenue.

Bailey was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang east on Avenue S when “for unknown reasons, the Ford traveled off the south roadway edge and entered the dirt field south of the roadway,” according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The car overturned and ended up on its roof, the CHP reported. Bailey was the only occupant of the Mustang.

Bailey retired in 2009 after a career of more than 30 years. His son, county fire Capt. Don Bailey, is assigned to Fire Station 20, said Capt. Keith Mora, a department spokesman.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the death of retired fire Capt. John Bailey,” Mora said. “The fire department will always remember Capt. Bailey’s exceptional career. His legacy and reputation will live forever. The Los Angeles County Fire Department sends its sincere condolences to all of Capt. Bailey’s family,” Mora added.

Funeral services are pending.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at (661) 948-8541.

