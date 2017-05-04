PALMDALE – A man who died in a solo car crash near Palmdale Tuesday was a retired Los Angeles County Fire Department captain, authorities said.
John Bailey, 67, of Palmdale died at a hospital following the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, on West Avenue S, west of Tovey Avenue.
Bailey was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang east on Avenue S when “for unknown reasons, the Ford traveled off the south roadway edge and entered the dirt field south of the roadway,” according to a California Highway Patrol report.
The car overturned and ended up on its roof, the CHP reported. Bailey was the only occupant of the Mustang.
Bailey retired in 2009 after a career of more than 30 years. His son, county fire Capt. Don Bailey, is assigned to Fire Station 20, said Capt. Keith Mora, a department spokesman.
“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the death of retired fire Capt. John Bailey,” Mora said. “The fire department will always remember Capt. Bailey’s exceptional career. His legacy and reputation will live forever. The Los Angeles County Fire Department sends its sincere condolences to all of Capt. Bailey’s family,” Mora added.
Funeral services are pending.
Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at (661) 948-8541.
5 comments for "Retired fire captain killed in solo crash"
Shane Falco says
Captain Bailey was a great great man with a great legacy left with the department in John. I heard about the accident we also saw the escort and helicopter flyover on the 14 freeway at Golden Valley.
Such a shame and he will be missed.
Tim Scott says
Too bad it was him instead of you.
Jeff says
… corporate irresponsibility, no automotive engineer worth his salt would ever spec a 17″ wheel, for that car. Every 1 inch increment in wheel diameter increases likelihood of a rollover, by a factor of ten. Optimal wheel diameter of Ford’s Mustang, 14 inche, likelihood of its rollover with a 17″ wheel diameter increased, by a factor of ten, three times. Had that old guy’s Mustang been properly equipped a 15″ wheel, that car never would have flipped. He would have otherwise walked away, alive and well –
Tim Scott says
Did you notice how far from the road he ended up? Can’t say for sure from one picture, but I wouldn’t rule out excessive speed being more of a factor than rim diameter…especially since lower profile tires probably offset the increased diameter of the rim and kept actual wheel diameter pretty much unchanged. You gotta work to roll a Mustang.
Monique Elwell Dile says
Omg! I am so sorry & shocked. I was just going to call John & Diane to see if I could bring my daughter over for a visit. John & my Johnny ( her father ) were in Viet Nam together. Very sad . Very upsetting.
Monique & Jordan DILE