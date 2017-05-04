Retired fire captain killed in solo crash

PALMDALE – A man who died in a solo car crash near Palmdale Tuesday was a retired Los Angeles County Fire Department captain, authorities said.
John Bailey, 67, of Palmdale died at a hospital following the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, on West Avenue S, west of Tovey Avenue.
Bailey was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang east on Avenue S when “for unknown reasons, the Ford traveled off the south roadway edge and entered the dirt field south of the roadway,” according to a California Highway Patrol report.
The car overturned and ended up on its roof, the CHP reported. Bailey was the only occupant of the Mustang.
Bailey retired in 2009 after a career of more than 30 years. His son, county fire Capt. Don Bailey, is assigned to Fire Station 20, said Capt. Keith Mora, a department spokesman.
“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the death of retired fire Capt. John Bailey,” Mora said. “The fire department will always remember Capt. Bailey’s exceptional career. His legacy and reputation will live forever. The Los Angeles County Fire Department sends its sincere condolences to all of Capt. Bailey’s family,” Mora added.
Funeral services are pending.
Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at (661) 948-8541.
Dave Barros says
It is a sad day for all of us who worked with Captain Bailey or for those who knew him. He was a no nonsense Captain who expected the best from
his crew. He was also a funny person at times during exercise or just having a cup of coffee in the kitchen. Instead of speculating about the cause of his accident, let’s just say a prayer for his family.
Ralph says
In reporting accidents they usually mention that ‘drug and alcohol were not involved’ if they weren’t involved. There is no mention here, one way or another.
Debby Genovese says
Hey you guys why would you say anything negative regarding this horrible tragedy. Keep your negative comments to yourself !!!!
We Loved John very much !!!!
BobM says
Most everyone driving out ave S to the Anna Verde track drives like a a-hole.
Amazing how an entire neighborhood can go down hill so fast
Shane Falco says
Captain Bailey was a great great man with a great legacy left with the department in John. I heard about the accident we also saw the escort and helicopter flyover on the 14 freeway at Golden Valley.
Such a shame and he will be missed.
Michelle Egberts says
Sorry for your loss, Station 20 and the entire LAFD. Deepest sympathies.
Jeff says
… corporate irresponsibility, no automotive engineer worth his salt would ever spec a 17″ wheel, for that car. Every 1 inch increment in wheel diameter increases likelihood of a rollover, by a factor of ten. Optimal wheel diameter of Ford’s Mustang, 14 inche, likelihood of its rollover with a 17″ wheel diameter increased, by a factor of ten, three times. Had that old guy’s Mustang been properly equipped a 15″ wheel, that car never would have flipped. He would have otherwise walked away, alive and well –
Tim Scott says
Did you notice how far from the road he ended up? Can’t say for sure from one picture, but I wouldn’t rule out excessive speed being more of a factor than rim diameter…especially since lower profile tires probably offset the increased diameter of the rim and kept actual wheel diameter pretty much unchanged. You gotta work to roll a Mustang.
Barron says
Everyone here will tell you, we’ve seen this mustang speeding back and fourth from Anaverde
Ron says
It is a moot point on your differences!This all about our condolences to the Bailey family.John RIP
Laughing says
Are you taking into account the outer diameter of the tire on that wheel or just using the wheel itself as a reference?
Monique Elwell Dile says
Omg! I am so sorry & shocked. I was just going to call John & Diane to see if I could bring my daughter over for a visit. John & my Johnny ( her father ) were in Viet Nam together. Very sad . Very upsetting.
Monique & Jordan DILE