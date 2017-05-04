Palmdale woman gets 40 to life for boyfriend’s shooting death

LANCASTER – A Palmdale woman was sentenced Thursday to 40 years to life in state prison for fatally shooting her live-in boyfriend.

Angelique Detrice Spurlock, 48, was found guilty March 2 of second-degree murder for the 2015 killing of 40-year-old James McQuater, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury also found true an allegation that Spurlock used a handgun.

The incident occurred on Sept. 4, 2015, in the backyard of the home the couple shared in the 200 block of East Avenue R-3 in Palmdale.

Spurlock and McQuater were both inside their house when Spurlock produced a handgun and fired a shot, which missed McQuater, according to court testimony.

McQuater ran to the backyard but Spurlock followed him and shot him in the chest, according to Deputy District Attorney Ryan Williams. McQuater managed to then run across the street but died as he attempted to get help, the prosecutor added.

The motive for the killing was unclear.

Spurlock told authorities that she shot McQuater in self-defense.

The first jury to hear the case against Spurlock deadlocked 8-4 on second-degree murder — with the majority favoring guilt. She was convicted in a second trial.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

