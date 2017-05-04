Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating in locating a suspect wanted for battery and two suspects wanted for identity theft, all believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Attempt to ID – battery suspect

If you recognize this man, contact Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives.

The suspect is wanted for battery in connection with an incident that occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 11.

The suspect walked into a local auto parts store, and a verbal altercation began between the suspect and the victim. The suspect is accused of pushing the victim then spitting in his face.

The suspect is believed to be a black male in his 40s, about 6 feet 3 inches tall and 180 pounds, with blackish-grey hair and beard. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black shirt and sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Detective Valadez at 661-272-2475.

–

Attempt to ID – suspected thieves

If you recognize these suspects, then Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspects are wanted for identity theft.

They are accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases at a Palmdale gas station.

The first suspect is believed to be a white or Hispanic male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown hair.

The second suspect is believed to be a white or Hispanic female, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with short brown hair.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Detective Steen at 661-272-2482.

–