Investigators search home, office of Palmdale mayor

PALMDALE – Investigators with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office raided the home and office of Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford on Wednesday, CBS2 reported.

The report did not say what investigators were looking for, but did say that the DA’s office served search warrants at six locations.

City Councilman Austin Bishop confirmed to the station that DA’s investigators were at City Hall for about two hours on Wednesday. Bishop also said Ledford did not show up for two public events scheduled for Wednesday.

Lancaster Mayor Rex Parris, an attorney who represented a Palmdale man who sued the city over election districting in 2013, told the station that he thinks a deposition given by Ledford in that case might explain the raids.

“He testified that he was getting $60,000 a year that he was supposedly working by the hour, but he did no work for it. That is a gift,” Parris alleged.

Bishop also told CBS2 that the council has had concerns lately about “transparency issues” and how money was being allocated for certain projects.

Ledford, 63, was elected to his 13th two-year term as Palmdale’s mayor last November. The city does not have term limits.

Ledford could not be reached nor comment, and the DA’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

A Palmdale spokesman told CBS2 that the city is fully cooperating with the investigation.

[Information via City News Service.]

