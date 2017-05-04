PALMDALE – Investigators with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office raided the home and office of Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford on Wednesday, CBS2 reported.
The report did not say what investigators were looking for, but did say that the DA’s office served search warrants at six locations.
City Councilman Austin Bishop confirmed to the station that DA’s investigators were at City Hall for about two hours on Wednesday. Bishop also said Ledford did not show up for two public events scheduled for Wednesday.
Lancaster Mayor Rex Parris, an attorney who represented a Palmdale man who sued the city over election districting in 2013, told the station that he thinks a deposition given by Ledford in that case might explain the raids.
“He testified that he was getting $60,000 a year that he was supposedly working by the hour, but he did no work for it. That is a gift,” Parris alleged.
Bishop also told CBS2 that the council has had concerns lately about “transparency issues” and how money was being allocated for certain projects.
Ledford, 63, was elected to his 13th two-year term as Palmdale’s mayor last November. The city does not have term limits.
Ledford could not be reached nor comment, and the DA’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.
A Palmdale spokesman told CBS2 that the city is fully cooperating with the investigation.
[Information via City News Service.]
–
20 comments for "Investigators search home, office of Palmdale mayor"
Shane Falco says
Where’s Tim Scott and his accusations of libel? I’m guessing the handyman doesn’t understand the definition of libel.
Perhaps he can watch the news coverage on the townhome TV and shake his fist in anger at that 32″ Zenith.
Tim Scott says
I waiting for you to go back to work so I can find out who your sources were.
Me says
Were there any investigations in to why Parris’ wife owned all of those properties in Lancaster where the City of Lancaster poured money into redevelopment? Hmmm??
Tim Scott says
What’s to investigate? Parris and his cronies have been pumping city money into their own pockets in plain sight for decades. Anyone even vaguely paying attention knows it, no investigation required.
Julie Calderon says
Look at the logo on parris’ s building . It looks to me to be a SNAKE . Parris is the Bad guy.
Tim says
Jim was partners in a cocktail bar at Ave P and Sierra Hwy in the ’80’s and it closed under suspicious circumstances
Your truly says
Yep…meth selling location….hmmmm yet the fine folks of P-dale keep him in position for 13th time.
Yours truly says
Both parties are douche bags…old Ledford a Meth seller back in the 80’s…Karma!!!…its a bummer but it always comes back.
No Dope says
I think you have him confused with the former dope dealer who runs Lancaster and his sidekick.
Your truly says
Not sure about that…are you saying they’re all buddies?
Vic says
This is like the third time Rex has gone down the same path on this crapola? He must have made a nice contribution to get this to the top of the pile. We’ll see how this turns out. I would bet big bucks that this is much ado about nothing, just like it has been in the past.
AboveTheLaw says
Leave Jim alone. Doesn’t matter what bad stuff he did. He’s a good guy.
Brian Jones says
Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.
Pants on Fire says
Where there’s R. Rex Parris, there are lies. Lots of them.
BS Detector says
Amen to that.
Jim says
Term limits need to be instituted for all elected officials.
Les says
The people of Palmdale obviously wanted him if he was voted in again over and over and over.
Missme says
Leave him alone…He is a good honest man….unlike Parris….
Ernie says
Paris, has wanted Palmdale for a while he’s a awful man just like Trump! He thinks cause he’s an attorney he can push people around he’s a jerk!
Soccer Mom says
Well of course Parris is behind this.