Educators gearing up for Antelope Valley Ed Tech Summit

PALMDALE – Palmdale School District as announced Antelope Valley’s second annual Ed Tech Summit, scheduled for Saturday, May 6, at Palmdale Learning Plaza. The summit is a one-day educational technology conference for local school teachers and administrators.

This year’s conference focuses on the integration of technology into the classroom and curriculum to improve student engagement and achievement. More than 30 speakers will provide an assemblage of workshops for participants to choose from, as well as an opportunity to gain knowledge from two distinguished keynote speakers.

The opening keynote speaker will be Dr. Milton Chen, a senior fellow and executive director, emeritus at The George Lucas Educational Foundation (GLEF). Prior to joining GLEF, Chen served for 10 years as the founding director of the KQED Center for Education (PBS) in San Francisco. In the 1970s, he was a director of research at Sesame Workshop in New York, helping develop Sesame Street, The Electric Company, and 3-2-1 Contact. Dr. Chen is an assistant professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Business.

The closing keynote speaker will be Tom Gierke, who is Google’s K-12 education lead, covering the west and central regions of North America. Focused on supporting schools through meaningful and sustainable transformation, Gierke’s team engages with school leaders, edtech partners, and education communities across the west and central United States to ensure that schools “Going Google” get the most out of their investments in technology.

The Ed Tech Summit take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Palmdale Learning Plaza, located at 38043 Division Street in Palmdale.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale School District.]

