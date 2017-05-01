LANCASTER – A DUI Checkpoint in Palmdale this past weekend netted five arrests, authorities said.
The checkpoint was held between 6 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 2 a.m. Saturday, April 29, in the southbound lanes of 10th Street West and Technology Drive in Palmdale, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
The results of the checkpoint are as follows:
- 1143 vehicles screened at the checkpoint.
- No DUI-alcohol suspects arrested.
- No DUI-drug impaired suspects arrested.
- 5 drivers cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.
- 6 citations issued.
The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
2 comments for "5 arrested, none for DUI at Palmdale DUI checkpoint"
K Smith says
Only 5 Arrested? If one really wanted to set up a real Check point, Try 20th east from K to J…
Paul says
… Soviet style checkpoints we’re seeing have nothing whatsoever to do, with public safety. Economic impact of an average DUI constitutes a cool US$10 thousand score, for the local courts. Without traffic ticket revenue, that behemoth, oversized, over-bloated courthouse on Avenue M would go belly-up, overnight. A good percentage all those fat, complacent, dumb, lazy, overpaid female clerks of theirs, who do nothing but sit on their rumps and gossip, grazing on junk food snacks all the live long day, would be handed their walking papers –