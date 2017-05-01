5 arrested, none for DUI at Palmdale DUI checkpoint

LANCASTER – A DUI Checkpoint in Palmdale this past weekend netted five arrests, authorities said.
The checkpoint was held between 6 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 2 a.m. Saturday, April 29, in the southbound lanes of 10th Street West and Technology Drive in Palmdale, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
The results of the checkpoint are as follows:
- 1143 vehicles screened at the checkpoint.
- No DUI-alcohol suspects arrested.
- No DUI-drug impaired suspects arrested.
- 5 drivers cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.
- 6 citations issued.
The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
–
