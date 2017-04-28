Woman killed in Acton rollover crash

ACTON – A 37-year-old woman died Thursday evening when she lost control of her vehicle in the Acton area, authorities said.

Cristina Ann Jackson of Acton was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

The fatal collision occurred around around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, on Soledad Canyon Road, east of Indian Canyon Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Jackson was driving a 1998 Toyota Avalon eastbound on Soledad Canyon Road when she lost control of her vehicle.

“Preliminary investigation determined the vehicle veered to the left, off of the roadway, and struck the drainage ditch culvert on the west road edge and overturned. [Jackson] was ejected from the vehicle where she collided with the roadway,” the CHP report states.

This collision is still under investigation, but alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor, according to the CHP report.

Anyone with information on this collision is encouraged to contact CHP’s Newhall Office at 661-294-5540.

