Palmdale road construction update [May 1-7]

GENERAL ROAD CONSTRUCTION: FOR THE WEEK OF MAY 1 THROUGH MAY 7, 2017



Avenue S from 30th St. East to 45th St. East

Intermittent lane and shoulder closures for street improvements.

Northbound 40 th St. East from Ave. R to 40 th St. East 100’ north of Ave. Q-11

Intermittent shoulder closures for landscape assessment district renovation.

Westbound Avenue R from 45 th St. East to 40 th St. East

Intermittent shoulder closures for landscape assessment district renovation.

Technology Drive at Trade Center Drive

Intermittent lane closure for traffic signal and street improvements.

Palmdale Blvd. and 12 th Street East [Caltrans project]

Intermittent lane closures for the installation of a traffic signal and street improvements.

Ave Q & 5 th Street West

Intermittent lane closures for potholing and the installation of traffic signal interconnect conduit.

STREET CLOSURE WITH DETOUR

35th East will be closed to through traffic between Avenue Q-10 and Palmdale Blvd. beginning Monday, March 27 and continuing for 6 to 8 weeks.

This will be a street closure with a detour in place. Work is being done for the installation of water, storm drain and street improvements for the new Palmdale Aerospace Academy.

For more information, call the public works department at 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]