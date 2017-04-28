Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER -The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspect. If you recognize him and know where he might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspect’s photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID — suspected thief

If you recognize the suspect in this photo, please contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect is wanted for stealing mail from homes.

He is believed to be white or Hispanic with facial hair.

He is seen in this image wearing a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is urged to call Lancaster Station Detective Keesee at 661-948-8466.

