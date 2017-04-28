Human remains found in Lake Hughes

LAKE HUGHES – Investigators continued to search the Lake Hughes area Friday after remains found there were determined to be human.

The remains were found just before noon Thursday, April 27, in the area of Templin Highway and Old Ridge Route, east of Interstate 5, said Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Authorities have determined that the remains were of human origin, said coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives learned that an environmental survey study crew made the discovery, Schrader said.

“The remains appear to have been in the area for a long period of time,” Schrader said on Thursday. “Due to treacherous terrain, the recovery … was suspended for the day.”

The recovery effort resumed Friday morning, Winter said.

