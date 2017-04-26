Last chance to enter Palmdale’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest

PALMDALE –The city of Palmdale is accepting entries for its “Walk on Words” poetry contest until Monday, April 30.

The contest is free and open to all ages.

This year’s theme is “Summer.” Submitted poems must be family friendly and the subject around summer. Poems must be original compositions written by the submitting poet, no more than 10 lines long, including title, with a maximum of 25 characters per line, including spaces.

All poems must be submitted on the city’s website at www.cityofpalmdale.org/walkonwords by Sunday, April 30.

The winning poem will be stamped in concrete at Domenic Massari Park.

Poems will be judged based on suitability, originality, creativity and artistic quality. They must be original compositions written by the submitting poet. Poems not meeting the requirements for line limitations are automatically disqualified. Complete rules and regulations are available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/walkonwords.

“April is National Poetry Month and we’re celebrating by giving our residents a chance to express themselves creative through poetry,” stated Palmdale’s Recreation and Culture Director Keri Smith. “Who knows? Your poem about summer just may end up being stamped in concrete at Domenic Massari Park.”

The winner will be notified by phone or email and announced at a public unveiling at Domenic Massari Park at a date to be determined later.

For information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–