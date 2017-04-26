Queen Nation, The Police Experience coming to Palmdale Amphitheater Aug. 12

PALMDALE – Two highly renowned tribute acts, Queen Nation and The Police Experience, will rock the stage of the Palmdale Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 12, part of the city of Palmdale’s summer concert series.

“You won’t find two better, more acclaimed or truer-to-the-original sounding bands than Queen Nation and The Police Experience,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “We’re especially pleased to welcome back Queen Nation to the Palmdale Amphitheater, as they rocked the house in 2008 and have remained as the most popular tribute act to play the venue. It will certainly be an evening to celebrate and enjoy some of the most popular rock tunes in history at the Antelope Valley’s best place to hear live music.”

Queen Nation, a tribute to Queen, was formed in 2004. The band consists of Greg Finsley on vocals and keyboards as Freddie Mercury, Mike McManus on guitar as Brian May, Pete Burke on drums as Roger Taylor, and Parker Combs on bass as John Deacon. The mission of the show is to carry on the musical torch and pay homage to the golden age of vintage Queen concerts.

Queen Nation’s live 90-minute production of Queen’s greatest hits preserves the image, sound and stage persona of vintage Queen. Audiences are amazed at the accuracy of Queen Nation’s live retrospective journey through such Queen songs as “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are The Champions,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” “Under Pressure,” and many more. They have performed in front of thousands of people at casinos, fairs, festivals and private affairs. For more information, visit www.queennation.com.

The Police Experience is widely considered to be the most authentic Police tribute band in the world, performing nationally and internationally to deliver the ultra-high-energy show The Police were known for in the 1980s. This highly acclaimed tribute has even won the praise of the Police’s Stewart Copeland himself, who said of the band’s remarkable likeness: “every nuance, all the drum parts, and the singer has Sting down to a tee.” Featuring Mike Neiland on drums/vocals, Jimbo Head on guitars/vocals and David Rasner on bass/keyboards/vocals, the band remains unmatched by any other Police tribute band for their authenticity.

With classics such as “Roxanne,” “Walking On The Moon,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Don’t Stand So Close to Me,” and many more, audiences will be transported back to the 80s in a Police experience that is as close as it gets to the real thing. For more information, visit www.PoliceExperience.com.

Tickets are on sale now at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com. VIP tickets are $10 and general admission is $5. Kids 12 and under are free when accompanied by a parent or guardian. All ages must have a paid ticket for VIP seating. Parking is free. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the July 15 concert featuring R&B and pop sensation Sheila E and the July 29 concert featuring country star Trace Adkins are on sale now. The Freedom Symphony Concert, featuring West Coast Classical Orchestras on Saturday, July 1, is free admission. Other summer concerts and movies coming to the Palmdale Amphitheater will be announced soon.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

