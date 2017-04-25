Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a locating two suspects wanted for domestic violence, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley area. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Sergio Frausto

Sergio Frausto is a 36-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Frausto is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $15,000 warrant for his arrest.

Frausto is known to frequent the 38000 block of 15th Street East in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Sergio Frausto is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Martinez at 661-272-2473.

–

Michael Proa

Michael Proa is a 25-year-old male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Proa is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a a $15,000 warrant for his arrest.

Proa is known to frequent the 1200 block of East Avenue R-6 in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Michael Proa is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.

–