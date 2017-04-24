Lancaster man arrested on weapons charge

VALENCIA – Alert witnesses spotted a man cradling a gun in his car late Saturday night near a mall in Valencia, and as a result deputies arrested a 20-year-old Lancaster man on a weapons charge, authorities said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

Witnesses reported that they saw the suspect manipulating a firearm while parked in a shopping center in the 24400 block of Magic Mountain Parkway, the sheriff’s department reported.

An informant then called the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley station, 23740 Magic Mountain Parkway, to report that the suspect was pulling into their parking area — where deputies were waiting for him.

The Lancaster man was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon.

–