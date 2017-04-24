26 arrested at Lancaster DUI checkpoint

LANCASTER – A DUI Checkpoint in Lancaster this past weekend netted 26 arrests, authorities said.

The checkpoint was held between 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 2 a.m. Saturday, April 22, in the area of Avenue J and Genoa Avenue, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

874 vehicles screened at the checkpoint.

No DUI-alcohol suspects arrested.

One DUI-drug impaired suspect arrested.

One suspect arrested on other criminal charges.

24 drivers cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.

38 citations issued.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–