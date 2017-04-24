LANCASTER – A DUI Checkpoint in Lancaster this past weekend netted 26 arrests, authorities said.
The checkpoint was held between 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 2 a.m. Saturday, April 22, in the area of Avenue J and Genoa Avenue, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
The results of the checkpoint are as follows:
- 874 vehicles screened at the checkpoint.
- No DUI-alcohol suspects arrested.
- One DUI-drug impaired suspect arrested.
- One suspect arrested on other criminal charges.
- 24 drivers cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.
- 38 citations issued.
The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
3 comments for "26 arrested at Lancaster DUI checkpoint"
Trump says
So WHY NOT PUT ICE at these checkpoints.
????????
Mr fed up says
Because Latino rights groups & l.a. county would sue our sheriff station again!
Tim Scott says
Because they would interfere with the job at hand?
ICE could run their own checkpoints. Oh, wait, no they can’t. See, the only thing that makes these sham checkpoints legal is that we pretend the “public good” of catching drunk drivers outweighs the violation of people’s rights. Without the pretense a straight up “papers” checkpoint would be unconstitutional. Not that you or Dingbat Don care about the constitution, but some of us do.