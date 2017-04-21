Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER -The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Sonia Borroel

Sonia Borroel is a 33-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Borroel is wanted for grand theft.

There is a no bail warrant for her arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Sonia Borroel is urged to call Detective Clark at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–

Attempt to ID – suspected thief

If you recognize the suspect in this photo, contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect is wanted for stealing mail from homes.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of this suspect is urged to call Lancaster Station Detective Keesee at 661-948-8466.

–

–

Attempt to ID – suspected thief

If you recognize this suspect, contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect is wanted for stealing from a local business.

He is seen in the photo wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Lancaster Station Detective Summey at 661-948-8466.

–