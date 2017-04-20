Palmdale man sentenced in animal cruelty case

LANCASTER – A Palmdale man who kicked two of his family’s dogs, one of which had to be euthanized as a result of its injuries, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days of community labor, 48 animal cruelty counseling sessions and five years of felony probation.

Andres Garcia — who received credit for 489 days he has already spent behind bars — was also barred from owning any animal for 10 years.

Garcia — who pleaded no contest to a felony count of animal cruelty — kicked and chased the family’s Chihuahuas in his backyard on Aug. 31, 2015, causing serious injuries to both pets, according to Deputy District Attorney Amarilla Blondia.

One of the dogs, Guero, had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries, the prosecutor said.

Garcia’s family called the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after they were unable to stop the attack, and Garcia swung one of the dogs at a responding deputy, according to Blondia.

