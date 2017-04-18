Lancaster barricade: No suspect found

LANCASTER – A sheriff’s Special Weapons Team entered a Lancaster home Tuesday morning where an armed man was thought to have been barricaded overnight, but he was gone.

The incident began around 11:45 p.m. Monday, April 17, when deputies were sent to the 1700 Block of East Newgrove Street in Lancaster on a report of a disturbance.

Deputies surrounded the residence and summoned a Special Weapons Team, which tried to contact the man who was thought to be inside.

“After a constant effort by LASD Crisis Negotiation Team, making numerous attempts to bring about a peaceful resolution and make contact with the armed barricaded suspect, SEB deputies made entry into the residence. During a search inside the location, the suspect was not found,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately released. No further information was available Tuesday afternoon.

–