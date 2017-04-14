Palmdale to host sharps waste round up

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, in partnership with Waste Management of the Antelope Valley, is inviting local seniors to attend the annual “Sharps & Pharmaceutical Waste Round-Up”, which will take place from Monday, April 17, through Wednesday, April 19, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located at 930 East Avenue Q-9 in Palmdale.

This event is free and open to everyone.

The event is designed to help seniors properly and safely dispose of their used needles (sharps) and pharmaceutical waste. Pharmaceuticals include pills, prescription medications, liquid medicines and syrups, diagnostic agents, veterinary medications, nutritional supplements, and creams and ointments.

Home-generated sharps waste means hypodermic needles, pen needles, intravenous needles, lancets, and other devices that are used to penetrate the skin for the delivery of medications or testing.

All pills submitted for collection must be sealed in plastic baggies. Bottles of liquid, such as topical creams, cough syrups, etc., must be brought in their original containers.

In addition to the collection, information will also be provided on the city’s Sharps Mail Back Program, recycling programs and disposal procedures for materials not accepted at the round-up. Not accepted are batteries, inhalers, household hazardous wastes, electronic waste and DEA-controlled substances and illegal drugs such as barbiturates and methamphetamines.

The event is one of a series of events as part of the city’s celebration of Antelope Valley Environmental Pride Month in April in partnership with the Antelope Valley Illegal Dumping Task Force, CalRecycle, Waste Management of Antelope Valley and the County of Los Angeles.

For more information, call Legacy Commons at 661-267-5904.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

