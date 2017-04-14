Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – For the second consecutive week, two unidentified thieves have made the Most Wanted list for the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID – burglary suspect

If you recognize this man, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for burglary.

He is accused of stealing from local construction yards during the early morning hours.

The suspect is believed to be a white male in his late 20s to early 30s. He was seen wearing a baseball cap, a white t-shirt, light colored shorts and construction boots. The suspect appears to be wearing prescription glasses with a heavy necklace.

He is believed to be the driver of a 2000 to 2006 white Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon with a dark strip along the side.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is urged to call Lancaster Station Detective Williams at 661-948-8466.

Attempt to ID – theft suspect

If your recognize this women, contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives.

The suspect is wanted for theft.

She is accused of stealing packages from the front porches of homes.

The suspect is believed to be a black female in her early 30s, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds.

The suspect was seen driving a white Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon with chrome wheels.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is urged to call Lancaster Station Detective Summey at 661-948-8466.

