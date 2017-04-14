14 Freeway crash injures 4

ACTON – Four people, including an 8-year-old girl who was ejected, were injured Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash that shut down southbound lanes of the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Acton area for about 45 minutes as two helicopters were landed to evacuate the patients.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. Thursday, April 13, on the southbound side of the freeway south of Pearblossom Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two of the patients suffered critical injuries and the other two sustained moderate injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One of the injured was an 8-year-old girl who was not secured by a safety restraint and was ejected onto the roadway, according to the CHP.

The vehicle, a 1993 Lexus driven by a 24-year-old Irene Tafuya Esparza, carried the 8-year-old and two other children, ages 2 and 4, according to the CHP, which reported that none of the children were secured by safety restraints.

The patients, all four of them Los Angeles residents, were flown to County-USC Medical Center, the CHP reported.

According to the preliminary investigation, Esparza was driving on the Sierra Highway on-ramp and for unknown reasons lost control of the vehicle, which crossed all southbound lanes of the freeway and struck the concrete divider wall.

The Lexus came to rest in the left main southbound lane, according to the CHP.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected as factors in the crash, according to the CHP.

All southbound lanes were closed for about 45 minutes to allow for medical care and a SigAlert was issued.

The carpool lane and two left main lanes on the southbound side remained closed for about an hour while officers investigated the crash, according to the CHP.

According to a report from the scene, both sides of the freeway were shut down at one point, causing major traffic backups in either direction.

