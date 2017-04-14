ACTON – Four people, including an 8-year-old girl who was ejected, were injured Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash that shut down southbound lanes of the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Acton area for about 45 minutes as two helicopters were landed to evacuate the patients.
The crash was reported around 5 p.m. Thursday, April 13, on the southbound side of the freeway south of Pearblossom Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Two of the patients suffered critical injuries and the other two sustained moderate injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
One of the injured was an 8-year-old girl who was not secured by a safety restraint and was ejected onto the roadway, according to the CHP.
The vehicle, a 1993 Lexus driven by a 24-year-old Irene Tafuya Esparza, carried the 8-year-old and two other children, ages 2 and 4, according to the CHP, which reported that none of the children were secured by safety restraints.
The patients, all four of them Los Angeles residents, were flown to County-USC Medical Center, the CHP reported.
According to the preliminary investigation, Esparza was driving on the Sierra Highway on-ramp and for unknown reasons lost control of the vehicle, which crossed all southbound lanes of the freeway and struck the concrete divider wall.
The Lexus came to rest in the left main southbound lane, according to the CHP.
Neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected as factors in the crash, according to the CHP.
All southbound lanes were closed for about 45 minutes to allow for medical care and a SigAlert was issued.
The carpool lane and two left main lanes on the southbound side remained closed for about an hour while officers investigated the crash, according to the CHP.
According to a report from the scene, both sides of the freeway were shut down at one point, causing major traffic backups in either direction.
–
14 comments for "14 Freeway crash injures 4"
Fools in the AV says
bad accidents , fatal accidents.
And in the AV it’s mostly Hispanic drivers.
Remove their drivers license and there vehicles.
The state should have her kids taken away from her.
Incompetent mother
ANNON says
RACIST…
Frank says
I know this young lady and the 8 year old,I had a chance to meet her an her daughter 6 years ago when my mother lived on 51st street.the little girl was 2 years old at that time.God bless Irene an her children,don’t take them from us lord please
RD says
Uh yes take her kids from her. She is a young irresponsible piece of crap that obviously doesn’t have any common sense to keep her kids safe. If your little ones are bouncing around on the back seat and not in car seats, you need to be in jail.
AV supporter says
Wow I saw that accident and I have to say there is a lot of Good Samaritan who pulled over to help the people thank you to all the Good Samaritan that help we need more people like you guys in this world
Concerned citizen says
She should have her license revoked and the children should be taken away from her. God bless those kids.
Debbie says
Agreed! Ridiculous that someone has to die before the driver gets any significant punishment!
Lacey says
I would definitely lose control of my car it my three kids were not buckled ages 8, 4 and 2 as well. No excuse for not having them buckled. I pray all are ok and family stays strong. Very sad story.
Jacque says
Alcohol and drugs not suspected? Ok, so she’s just an idiot?
Jill says
I cannot believe none of these kids were buckled in. Makes me sick that people don’t give a crap about seat belts. And she was probably texting someone. I see it all the time.
JoJo says
Sounds like she was intentional in her actions. Praying for those children.
Kim says
So is the parent going to be charged for not having the kids belted in?
Oyuki says
Maybe were you trying to pay their debt? I don’t think so ,so u I worried?
DA says
This is a tragic thing, but none of the children were restrained with seat belts or car seats? I hope everything turns out ok for this family.