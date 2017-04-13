Quartz Hill student wins $40,000 college scholarship from Edison International

LANCASTER – A senior from Quartz Hill High School has won a $40,000 college scholarship from Edison International in his pursuit of a STEM (science, technology, engineering or math) degree.

Mustafa Elmahdi is among 30 students from throughout Southern California Edison’s service territory who were chosen for their academic success and demonstrated financial need as part of the $1.2 million Edison Scholars Program.

“Edison International congratulates this year’s outstanding scholars,” stated Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “Through their pursuit of science, technology, engineering and math, we believe these students will make important contributions to our communities and society. We are proud to support them.”

Elmahdi plans to attend the University of California, Los Angeles, and major in computer science.

“Mustafa’s interest in computers began early when he opened them up and tinkered with the control panel. Growing up in a low income household, Mustafa quickly learned how to be resourceful and worried that he wouldn’t be able to afford college,” according to a news release by Edison International.

Mustafa’s $40,000 scholarship will be paid over years, according to Edison International.

The other 29 scholars include: Jose A La Torre, Newport Harbor H.S., Newport Beach; Collin Adelseck, Arnold O. Beckman H.S., Irvine; Chidinma “Promise” Agbo, Norwalk H.S.; Armani Aguiar, Garfield H.S., Los Angeles; Ana Alba, Da Vinci Science School, Hawthorne; Arlene Aleman, Paramount H.S.; Mike Bao, Troy H.S., Fullerton; Lisa Bi, Hillcrest H.S., Riverside; Juan Carrillo, Channel Islands H.S., Oxnard; Chun Feng Chen, Arroyo H.S., El Monte; Jesus Contreras Magana, Santa Paula H.S.; Evan Corriere, Marina H.S., Huntington Beach; Dylan Dickerson, Elsinore H.S., Wildomar; Ashley Eckert, Desert Hot Springs H.S.; Keslee Green, Hanford H.S.; Yiwen Jiang, Eleanor Roosevelt H.S., Eastvale; Paiam Moghaddam, Woodbridge H.S., Irvine; Alfred Molina, St. John Bosco H.S., Bellflower; Michael Morrissey Hanson, Ventura H.S.; Alex Nguyen, Bolsa Grande H.S., Garden Grove; Christine Nguyen, El Toro H.S., Lake Forest; Yuanzhi Qin, Ayala H.S., Chino Hills; Ashley Quintana, Rancho Cucamonga H.S.; William Ramos, Don Bosco Technical Institute, Rosemead; Maria Rodelo-Sandoval, Granite Hills H.S., Porterville; Mireille Vargas, Santa Paula H.S.; Gissele Vazquez, Oxnard H.S.; Katherine Woo, Tesoro H.S., Rancho Santa Margarita; and Esol Yoon, Whitney H.S., Cerritos.

For more information on this year’s Edison Scholars, visit on.edison.com/2017EdisonScholars.

[Information via news release from Edison International.]

