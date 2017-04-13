Inaugural Planet Fitness 5K Race Coming to Palmdale May 13

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is welcoming the inaugural Planet Fitness 5K run scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Avenue O-8, between Super Walmart and Sam’s Club on 10th St. West, the future home of Palmdale Planet Fitness.

The race course will take runners through the Antelope Valley Country Club golf course and finish back at destination O-8.

In addition to the 5K, there will be music provided by DJ Intricate, performances by Extensions Performing Arts Academy and free prize giveaways.

Admission is $10 for Planet Fitness members and $15 for non-members and includes the race and a t-shirt. Proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club of the Antelope Valley to help end teen bullying.

Registration is available online at https://www.pfannual5k-2017.com or in person at Planet Fitness in Lancaster, located at 44600 Valley Central Way.

“Planet Fitness is coming to Palmdale and to celebrate their arrival they’re inviting the community to come together for a Saturday of healthy activities and fun,” stated Economic Development Manager Kari Blackburn.

For more information, call Matt Jones at 917/715-1606.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

