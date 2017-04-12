Littlerock man gets 35 to life for sexually abusing 3-month-old baby

LANCASTER – A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 35 years to life in state prison for sexually abusing a 3-month-old family member and taking pictures and videos of the abuse, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Robert Dale Schrader of Littlerock will begin serving the life sentence after finishing a nearly 21-year federal prison sentence for child pornography. [Read more on that case here.]

Schrader pleaded no contest on March 3 to one count of sodomy of a child 10 years and under and two counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14, according to Deputy District Attorney Scott Yang.

The case stems from an incident that occurred Jan. 11, 2014.

Schrader sexually abused a 3-month-old male relative and took pictures and video of the abuse, the prosecutor said.

Schrader then published the pictures and videos that were seen by law enforcement, leading to his arrest and conviction by federal authorities.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

