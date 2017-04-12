Kaiser joining Goodwill to collect local donations for Earth Day

LANCASTER — Kaiser Permanente will partner with Goodwill this Friday to collect donations in celebration of Earth Day.

Collections will be taken from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at the Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley Medical Offices, located at 615 West Avenue L in Lancaster. [View a flyer for this event here.]

Goodwill will be taking donation items such as clothing, shoes, accessories, books, games, kitchenware, home goods, collectibles, etc.

Goodwill will also collect E-waste, which includes anything with a plug or batteries, working or not.

No cash donations will be accepted.

Donations also may be dropped off at a pre-collection bin from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 13 at the Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley Medical Offices.

For questions or pre-collection information, contact Rhina Townsend at 818-947-1175 or visit www.GoodwillSoCal.org.

