Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted for domestic violence, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Shakazulu Moore

Shakazulu Moore is a 25-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Moore is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $20,000 warrant for his arrest.

Moore is known to frequent the 38300 block of 11th Street East in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Shakazulu Moore is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Rios at 661-272-2466.

Jerry Mills

Jerry Mills is a 37-year-old male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds.

Mills is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $10,000 warrant for his arrest.

Mills is known to frequent the 2500 block of Lingard Street in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location Jerry Mills is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Ames at 661-272-2474.

