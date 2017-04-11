Last chance to RSVP for Palmdale’s Economic Development Strategic Plan workshop

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is hosting a free economic development strategic plan workshop on Wednesday, April 19.

The event will take place from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Seating is limited. Interested persons should RSVP by Thursday, April 13, by visiting www.cityofpalmdale.org, or by calling 661-267-5125. Continental breakfast will be served.

“Palmdale has some diverse and important economic drivers, including aerospace and defense, technology, retail, auto sales, heath care, manufacturing, hospitality and tourism, and real estate/office space,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Economic and Community Development Mark Oyler. “We want to hear from people who are involved in those industry clusters as well as the community at large to help us craft and develop our overall Economic Development Strategic Plan.”

The city’s Economic Development Strategic Plan will be the road map for business expansion, attraction, retention and workforce development, while improving the quality of life for Palmdale residents and employees.

Discussion topics will include job and industry trends, retail performance, and opportunities for strengthening the local economy.

“This is an excellent opportunity for you to join the discussion about how Palmdale will maintain and grow its vibrant local economy,” Oyler added.

For more information, call 661-267-5125.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

