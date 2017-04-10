Community Volunteer Resource Fair in Palmdale this Thursday.

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host its fifth “Season of Service” event for 2017 — a Community Volunteer Resource Fair this Thursday, April 13.

The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

“Stop by and visit with local agencies to learn about volunteer, donation and engagement opportunities” stated Community Programs Supervisor Trish Jones. “Exhibitors will emphasize volunteer positions, student service hour opportunities and service project ideas.”

Participating agencies include:

Alternatives to Violence

AV YouthBuild

AV Partners for Health

AV Hospital

Boy Scouts of America

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles [CHIRLA]

City of Palmdale Sports Programs

Friends of the Palmdale City Library

Gabriel’s House

Grace Resources

Girl Scout of America

Help for Heroes

Just Serve

LA County Animal Shelter

LA Homeless Services Authority

Palmdale Regional Hospital, Red

White and Blue Thrift Shoppe

Valley Oasis/SARS

Yes 2 Kids

South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES)

Palmdale residents last year donated more 40,000 hours of service towards making Palmdale a better place to live, according to city officials.

“If you have an idea for a project or you want to participate in something but you’re not quite sure what, give us a call at 661-267-5473 and we can help you identify areas of interest,” Jones added. “Or visit us online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Engaged.”

Palmdale’s remaining 2017 Season of Service events include:

Saturday, April 22, Global Youth Service Day

Time & location: 8-8:30 a.m. registration, location TBD

Details: Youth and the young at heart will join with youth around the world in celebrating International Global Youth Service Day by giving back to their community.

Saturday, May 13, Stamp Out Hunger

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Time & location: Varied times at SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Details: Partner with local letter carriers for the 24th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. The food assists local families in need.

Saturday, May 20, Stamp Out Hunger Part II

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Time & location: 8-8:30 a.m. registration at SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Details: Help SAVES process donations from the Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive for community distribution.

All volunteers under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. All participants must complete a Release of Liability form, available at www.cityofpalmdale.org or at event registration.

[Information via news news release from the city of Palmdale.]

