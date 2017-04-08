Man shot to death in Lancaster, suspect arrested

LANCASTER – A 20-year-old man was shot to death in Lancaster Friday night and the suspected gunman was taken into custody, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 11:10 p.m. Friday, April 7, in the 1000 block of Nugent Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies responded to a “gunshot victim” call at the location and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso, sheriff’s officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 20-year-old Lancaster resident Kahlil Williams, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

“Prior to the incident a group of family and friends were gathered in the garage at the location. An argument between the suspect and the victim ensued and the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim,” according to an initial sheriff’s news release. A weapon was recovered at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies initially arrested 34-year-old Terrell Scott in connection with the shooting, but he was released from custody after it was determined that he did not shoot the victim, according to the sheriff’s news release.

“Further investigation revealed that a man at the gathering identifying himself as a witness may be the shooter,” sheriff’s officials announced Saturday morning.

Officials on Saturday said 29-year-old Rakym Thibodeaux was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

The sheriff’s department has not released any information about what started the argument.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. All tips can be made anonymously.

–