Kaiser continues investment in renewable energy

PALMDALE —Kaiser Permanente Palmdale is the latest of many Kaiser Permanente facilities to break ground for solar power. Construction began last month on solar carport canopies on the westside parking lots at the Kaiser Permanente Palmdale Medical Offices, the company announced recently.

“Kaiser Permanente Palmdale is proud to be part of such a large commitment to renewable energy,” stated David Bronstein, MD, Kaiser Permanente Palmdale Medical Offices physician-in-charge. “As a health care provider, we understand the direct link between the environment and health.”

This project results from an announcement last year to purchase roughly 590 million kilowatt hours per year of renewable power through two separate green-energy deals that, when fully completed, will reduce the organization’s greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent.

Greenhouse gas emissions are a known contributor to climate change and the rise of pollution and disease.

By the end of this year, onsite and offsite clean power projects supported by Kaiser Permanente in California will together generate approximately 611 million kilowatt hours of solar and wind power a year – the equivalent of powering more than 50,000 homes a year.

This will make the organization one of the top purchasers of green power in the country. The investments in renewable energy will also help the organization to meet its goals of becoming carbon neutral by 2020 and carbon net positive by 2025.

[Information via news release from Kaiser Permanente.]

–

