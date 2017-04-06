Siblings honored for courageous acts in Lancaster

PASADENA – A brother and sister who allegedly were held at knifepoint by a parolee accused of killing a Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant in Lancaster were honored as courageous citizens Wednesday by Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

Trevor Hart, 18, and Nancy Arrowsmith-Hart, 20, of Lancaster were lauded for their quick thinking that led to the capture of Trenton Trevon Lovell, who unbeknownst to them was wanted in connection with the shooting death last Oct. 5 of sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Owen.

According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office:

Nancy Arrowsmith-Hart and Trevor Hart were at home in Lancaster on Oct. 5, 2016, when a man approached their house and talked his way in. The man told them he had been robbed and needed medical help. Once inside, the man held the siblings at knife-point. Unbeknownst to them, the man was wanted in connection with the shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy. Inside the house, the family’s dog barked continuously, making the man uneasy. To calm his captor, Trevor suggested moving the pet to another area of the house. He deliberately locked the dog in a room where guns were stored, preventing the man from acquiring more weapons. Meanwhile, Nancy secretly texted her mother, who alerted deputies about the suspected shooter’s location. Soon after, authorities arrived, forcing the man out of the house and arresting him. The 27-year-old defendant was charged with one count each of capital murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts each of first-degree residential robbery and false imprisonment by violence. He is awaiting trial. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.”

Also honored were Angelica Hernandez, 25, and her younger brothers, Sergio, 22, and Javier, 17, all of Duarte, for intervening in a May 17, 2015 attack on a woman by her husband in Duarte.

District Attorney Lacey recognized the five honorees Wednesday, April 5, at a Courageous Citizen Awards luncheon hosted by the Pasadena Rotary Club.

“These honorees are role models for their generation — caring young people who exhibited tremendous courage and strength — both physically and mentally,” Lacey said. “They remind us of the core values we all share. They are heroes and they give me great hope for our future.”

The awards are presented several times a year to individuals who have performed extraordinary acts of selflessness in assisting in criminal prosecutions, aiding victims, preventing crimes or capturing suspects, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

