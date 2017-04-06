Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for domestic violence and a suspect wanted for burglary, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Ronald Walker

Ronald Walker is a 60-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Walker is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $100,000 warrant for his arrest.

Walker is known to frequent the 3100 block of Crown Drive in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Ronald Walker is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Manes at 661-272-2437.

Kamera Gossett

Kamera Gossett is a 21-year-old female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Gossett is wanted for burglary.

There is a $50,000 warrant for her arrest.

Gossett is known to frequent the 1200 block of Wellington Drive in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Kamera Gossett is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Caplinger at 661-272-2462.

