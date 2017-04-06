Deadline approaching to take part in ARTown exhibit

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s recreation and culture department is still seeking artists to participate in its ARTown FUSION showcase, which will take place in conjunction with the Palmdale City Library’s 2nd annual Book Festival on Saturday, April 29.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 12.

ARTown FUSION will be held inside Legacy Commons for Active Seniors. It will provide a unique opportunity for artists of all ages and abilities to display and sell their pieces of work and network with other local artists and the public.

“We’re calling all artists to be part of an exciting event,” stated Recreation Coordinator Laura Rice. “Showcase and share your work with the community at a true celebration of the arts.”

Interested artists need to fill out an application (available at www.cityofpalmdale.org) and either mail or hand deliver to:

Legacy Commons for Active Seniors

930 East Avenue Q-9 Palmdale, CA 93550.

Artists will be contacted to confirm that they have been selected to participate and at that time will be given specific details regarding what time they may arrive to set-up their art.

To learn more about ARTown FUSION, call at 661-267-5904.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

