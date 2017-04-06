Cause of death released for Rosamond toddler

ROSAMOND – Authorities on Thursday released a cause of death for Abraham Meza — the 17-month-old Rosamond boy who was dead when his mother brought him to Antelope Valley Hospital on Feb. 28.

“After a postmortem examination and further testing, the cause of death is sudden unexplained toddler death and the manner of death is undetermined,” stated a news release Kern County Sheriff’s Office – Coroner Section.

No further information was released on the incident.

Meza was officially pronounced dead at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Antelope Valley Hospital, authorities said.

“Deputies learned the boy’s mother had brought him in to the hospital, however hospital staff determined the boy was deceased and it appeared he had been deceased for at least several hours,” according to a previous news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“Homicide detectives, along with a deputy coroner, responded to the hospital and examined the boy’s body, which displayed signs of trauma,” officials said in the prior news release.

Detectives on Feb. 28 responded to the family’s home in the 1200 block of Rosamond Boulevard, and determined the home was unfit for children. Six children were removed from the home and taken into protective custody by Child Protective Services, according to the prior news release.

An update on the six children was not immediately available Thursday.

