Tip-A-CHiP fundraiser Thursday at Claim Jumper

PALMDALE – Local California Highway Patrol officers will assume the roles of servers, hosts and food runners for a good cause.

The Tip-A-CHiP fundraiser event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Claim Jumper at the Antelope Valley Mall, located at 1247 West Avenue P in Palmdale.

All tips and donations provided to officers will go directly to the Antelope Valley chapter of Special Olympics Southern California.

Special Olympics Southern California is a nonprofit organization that empowers individuals with intellectual disabilities to become physically fit, productive, and respected members of society through sports training and competition.

By participating in sports, physical fitness and healthcare education programs, Special Olympics athletes increase their self-confidence and social skills, improve their physical and motor skills, and have better success in leading more productive and independent lives. For more information, visit www.sosc.org/antelopevalley.

For more information on the April 6 Tip-A-CHiP fundraiser, contact Special Olympics Antelope Valley at 661-945-6210. View a flyer for this event here.

