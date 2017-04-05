Palmdale celebrates Environmental Pride Month

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will celebrate Antelope Valley Environmental Pride Month throughout April in conjunction with the Antelope Valley Illegal Dumping Task Force, CalRecycle, Waste Management of Antelope Valley and the County of Los Angeles.

The celebration will be marked by a series of local, environmentally-friendly events.

— Lawn mower exchange. Kicking things off will be a lawn mower exchange hosted by Waste Management, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center (AVECC), located at 1200 West City Ranch Road in Palmdale.

AVECC’s program offers residents the opportunity to recycle their operating gas-powered lawn mower and purchase a new cordless, rechargeable, zero-emissions electric lawn mower. The EGO Power+ 21” mower retails for $499, but program participants pay only $190.31, tax included. Registration is required by calling 866-646-4652 or going online to www.thegreenstationproducts.com/avaqmd.html.

— Sharps & Pharmaceutical Waste Round-Up. Between Monday, April 17, and Wednesday, April 19, the city of Palmdale and Waste Management invite local seniors to attend the annual “Sharps & Pharmaceutical Waste Round-Up,” from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located at 930 East Avenue Q-9 in Palmdale.

The event is designed to help seniors properly and safely dispose of their used needles (sharps) and pharmaceutical waste. Pharmaceuticals include pills, prescription medications, liquid medicines and syrups, diagnostic agents, veterinary medications, nutritional supplements, and creams and ointments. Home-generated sharps waste means hypodermic needles, pen needles, intravenous needles, lancets, and other devices that are used to penetrate the skin for the delivery of medications or testing.

All pills submitted for collection must be sealed in plastic baggies. Bottles of liquid, such as topical creams, cough syrups, etc., must be brought in their original containers.

In addition to the collection, information will also be provided on the city’s Sharps Mail Back Program, recycling programs and disposal procedures for materials not accepted at the round-up. Not accepted are batteries, inhalers, household hazardous wastes, electronic waste and DEA-controlled substances and illegal drugs such as barbiturates and methamphetamines.

— Extra trash pickup. During the week of April 24 through 28, Waste Management of Antelope Valley will pick up eight extra trash bags from Palmdale customers in the city limits on the customer’s regular trash day for free. For more information, call 661-947-7197.

— Tire recycling event. A free tire recycling event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the following locations:

Road Yard, 38126 N. Sierra Hwy., (enter off Ave. Q-12).

Road Yard, 4859 West Avenue L-12.

County Facility, 8505 E. Ave. T.

This event is open to all Los Angeles County residents. Rims are also accepted. No oversized tires, tractor tires or tires from businesses will be accepted. If transporting more than nine tires, residents should obtain a tire transport a week ahead by calling 626-430-5540.

For more information on Palmdale Pride events, call Palmdale City Hall at 661-267-5115 or 888/CLEAN-LA.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–